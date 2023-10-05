10/5: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Mother Nature finally got the memo to deliver that fall chill, with today’s rain serving as the precursor. 1/2″ of rain is likely in many spots, with some areas receiving more than 1″ through the early morning hours. Much of the daylight hours on Friday will be dry, though another weaker round of showers will swing through for late evening plans. The cold front responsible for the rain will also send highs into the 50s for the weekend, with 30+ mph gusts making it feel that much cooler.

