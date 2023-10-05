13abc Marketplace
10/5: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

🎵 Here comes the rain again, falling on my head like a memory... 🎵
The first round of showers for the month is right at our doorstep, with more rain off-and-on through a cool and breezy weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mother Nature finally got the memo to deliver that fall chill, with today’s rain serving as the precursor. 1/2″ of rain is likely in many spots, with some areas receiving more than 1″ through the early morning hours. Much of the daylight hours on Friday will be dry, though another weaker round of showers will swing through for late evening plans. The cold front responsible for the rain will also send highs into the 50s for the weekend, with 30+ mph gusts making it feel that much cooler.

