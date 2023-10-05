13abc Marketplace
10/5/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain likely early tonight, drying out overnight, lows in the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, less humid and a bit breezy, dry during the daytime, chance of showers in the evening, highs in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Very cool, breezy, chance of showers, highs only in the mid 50s. SUNDAY: Even cooler, partly cloudy, breezy, slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 50s.

