10/5/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain likely early tonight, drying out overnight, lows in the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, less humid and a bit breezy, dry during the daytime, chance of showers in the evening, highs in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Very cool, breezy, chance of showers, highs only in the mid 50s. SUNDAY: Even cooler, partly cloudy, breezy, slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.