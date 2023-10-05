13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Authorities find 12 missing kids during 2-day lost children operation

Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Officials in Tennessee announced Thursday that 12 missing children have been found during a two-day operation in Nashville.

The operation was dubbed Operation Music City Missing and was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

During the planning phase of the operation, authorities identified 111 juveniles who were reported missing or as runaways.

The two-day effort took place on Sept. 26 and 27. During that time, five teams of special agents, detectives, and human trafficking experts found the 12 missing children.

Efforts to locate the other missing children are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
Lawmakers call for passage of bill that would end government shutdowns
Lawmakers call for passage of bill that would end government shutdowns
Lawmakers call for passage of bill that would end government shutdowns
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition