Battle of the Birdhouses aims to raise money for Nature's Nursery
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A record number of birdhouses are on the auction block to raise funds for Nature’s Nursery in the 4th Annual Battle of the Birdhouses set to start Sunday.

The builder of the house that sells for the most wins $500 from the fundraiser sponsor, Genoa Bank. 

“Each year I have said that we will keep hosting this fundraiser until our supporters get bored with it and each year they outbuild themselves again” said Allison Aey, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director.  A new record quantity of birdhouses were built this year and all 58 houses are now on the auction site for people to start biding on this Sunday. “The houses are amazing. Everything from intricate cabins to a mini replica of Schmucker’s Restaurant has been submitted this year and one house was even shipped here all the way from Maine.”

This year the Waterville Johns Manville created 23 houses as part of their Global Community Day fundraiser. The BGSU Construction Management Program used their skills with two submitted houses.

The houses can be viewed on the auction site at www.32auctions.com/birdhouses2023 and bidding will be open from Sunday October 8th to Sunday October 22nd.

All of the houses are on display at Genoa Bank on Conant St during lobby hours now through October 22nd.

Nature’s Nursery hopes to raise $4,000 with Battle Of The Birdhouses and all funds will be used to support their mission of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. 

Nature’s Nursery currently admits over 3,600 wild animals each year.

