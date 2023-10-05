13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his...
Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial