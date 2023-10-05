13abc Marketplace
Family speaks out after man shot and killed over coffee at Wendy’s

By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of a man who was shot and killed over coffee at a Wendy’s on Stickney is now speaking out.

“A lady stopped me, and was like who are you looking for? I’m looking for Sharod. They were like what does he go by? ‘I’m like Hot Rod.’ They’re like baby, ‘Just get to the hospital,’” the victim’s sister Shavontay Wilson said.

Sharod Taylor’s sister didn’t make it to the hospital in time. Her brother died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest according to an autopsy report. The deadly shooting happened last week.

“My son he should still be here,” the victim’s mother Ramona Wilson said.

Taylor’s family said he was shot and killed over coffee

“Coffee, coffee they said Sharod comes in there all the time and gets stuff free,” Ramona Wilson said.

The family said police confiscated the surveillance video and shared details with them.  The victim’s sister said Sharod told an employee the coffee was cold.

She said one employee offered to get him more coffee, but the family said employee Cato Hornbeak responded negatively and an argument ensued.

Taylor’s sister said her brother told the employee to come outside. It appears that’s when the shots were fired. Police charged Hornbeak with murder.

“He was working at Wendy’s on the clock with a firearm. How is your life in danger if felt your life was in danger? You are carrying the heat. Sharod doesn’t carry no gun,” Shavontay Wilson said.

Police have not said if Hornbeak had the gun on him or if he went to get it.  The family says TPD recovered the weapon and will run it to see if it’s been used in any other crimes.

A spokesperson from Wendy’s sent me this statement: “Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers. We are deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence. We will continue to do whatever we can to work with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

