Farm hit by June 15 tornado continues environmental education for kids

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been almost four months since the June 15 Tornado Outbreak, but the scars remain across Northwest Ohio. The big cleanup effort hasn’t stopped those at Earth Hart Farms southeast of Oak Harbor from continuing their mission to protect our local ecosystems.

Vicki Rae Harder-Thorne, the Steward of Earth Hart Farms, and her father Vic took a direct hit from the EF-2 tornado that struck south of Oak Harbor.

“I looked back out the front window, saw a dust swirl coming across the field, heard debris hitting the house, and said lets go!” Harder-Thorne said.

Harder-Thorne and her father didn’t get far before the tornado tore the roof off the house. Debris was thrown all over the property, with pieces of twisted metal still up in the trees months later. Thankfully, both Vicki and her father were unharmed, and the old family barn was still standing.

“The barn was fine. This is an 1884-built barn,” Harder-Thorne said. “The doors were open but there was no damage.”

Vicki’s grandfather farmed this ground for many years, but a chat between the two of them paved the way for what we see today.

“We sat under that big cottonwood tree right there,” she explained. “He told me that humans tended to take too much. He felt that they used too much land for themselves, and didn’t take into account all of the other animals that depended on habitat for their survival.”

Earth Hart Farms now hosts local middle and high school students for 2 days each spring and fall to come out and sample the soil, water, and air.

“I want to teach the idea of ecosystem balance and impact… that a small step can create a huge change,” Harder-Thorne said.

These 80 acres of native grasses and wetlands have been sponsored by numerous government organizations because it helps mitigate harmful algal blooms today while showing students the importance of protecting our environment tomorrow.

“I told them before they went out, I asked them: are you part of nature? Oh no,” the kids said to Harder-Thorne. “Well yes you are, you’re a mammal! We are part of nature. Humans tend to have the biggest impact on nature.”

