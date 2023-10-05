13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Fines for distracted driving to start Thursday in Ohio

Distracted driving.
Distracted driving.(KY3)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The six month probation period for distracted driving fines will come to an end at midnight on October 5, paving the way for drivers to be ticketed if caught texting and driving.

The distracted driving law was signed in January, going into effect on April 4. In order to allow Ohioans to have time to adjust, a six month probation period was established where people could be pulled over, but not fined.

The law makes the use of a handheld cell phone a primary offense, so calling, texting, streaming, scrolling all are seen as illegal while behind the wheel.

Prior to the new law, officers could only pull you over if a phone was causing the driver to violate a rule like speeding or failing to keep the car in the proper lane. Now, in most cases, anything more than a single touch or swipe will see a ticket.

The first offense could be a $150 fine or a distracted driving course, that will escalate to $250 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense within two years. A possible 90-day suspension of a driver license could also happen following the third offense.

So what can you do with your phone while driving?

  • Speakerphone
  • Earpiece
  • Wireless headset
  • Electronic watch
  • Connecting phone to vehicle

There are some instances when using your phone is permitted. They are listed below:

  • Drivers reporting an emergency to law enforcement, a hospital, health care provider, fire department, or similar emergency entity.
  • Drivers holding a phone to their ear only during phone conversations, if the call is started or stopped with a single touch or swipe.
  • Drivers holding or using cell phones and other electronic devices while stopped at a traffic light or parked on a road or highway during an emergency or road closure.
  • First responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), using electronic devices as part of their official duties.
  • Utility workers operating utility vehicles in certain emergency or outage situations.
  • Licensed operators using an amateur radio.
  • Commercial truck drivers using a mobile data terminal.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

Jaso has not been arrested. He must appear in court on October 16.
TPD officer charged with rape in Wood County
Police can now issue fines to those who violate Ohio Distracted Driving law
The first round of showers for the month is right at our doorstep, with more rain off-and-on...
10/5: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
TPD officer indicted on rape charge in Wood County
Hancock County officials executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 8100 block...
Man arrested after Hancock Co. officials seize drugs, paraphernalia and loaded firearm