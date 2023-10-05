Fines for distracted driving to start Thursday in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The six month probation period for distracted driving fines will come to an end at midnight on October 5, paving the way for drivers to be ticketed if caught texting and driving.

The distracted driving law was signed in January, going into effect on April 4. In order to allow Ohioans to have time to adjust, a six month probation period was established where people could be pulled over, but not fined.

The law makes the use of a handheld cell phone a primary offense, so calling, texting, streaming, scrolling all are seen as illegal while behind the wheel.

Prior to the new law, officers could only pull you over if a phone was causing the driver to violate a rule like speeding or failing to keep the car in the proper lane. Now, in most cases, anything more than a single touch or swipe will see a ticket.

The first offense could be a $150 fine or a distracted driving course, that will escalate to $250 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense within two years. A possible 90-day suspension of a driver license could also happen following the third offense.

So what can you do with your phone while driving?

Speakerphone

Earpiece

Wireless headset

Electronic watch

Connecting phone to vehicle

There are some instances when using your phone is permitted. They are listed below:

Drivers reporting an emergency to law enforcement, a hospital, health care provider, fire department, or similar emergency entity.

Drivers holding a phone to their ear only during phone conversations, if the call is started or stopped with a single touch or swipe.

Drivers holding or using cell phones and other electronic devices while stopped at a traffic light or parked on a road or highway during an emergency or road closure.

First responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), using electronic devices as part of their official duties.

Utility workers operating utility vehicles in certain emergency or outage situations.

Licensed operators using an amateur radio.

Commercial truck drivers using a mobile data terminal.

