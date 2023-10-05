13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Future of Ohio’s education system is unclear after judge extends restraining order on K-12 overhaul

It’s the latest move in a legal chess game that has Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office...
It’s the latest move in a legal chess game that has Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office scrambling over how to ensure that 1.6 million schoolchildren still have a functioning educational system.(Julie Carr Smyth | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The future of Ohio’s public education system hung in the balance Wednesday after a judge once again extended an order preventing the state from moving forward with a planned GOP-backed overhaul that a group of parents has challenged as unconstitutional.

It’s the latest move in a legal chess game that has Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office scrambling over how to ensure that 1.6 million schoolchildren still have a functioning educational system — even if it could mean disobeying that temporary restraining order, which Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Karen Held Phipps extended until Oct. 20.

The conversion from the Ohio Department of Education, overseen by an independent state school board, to the Department of Education and Workforce, controlled by the governor, was part of a sweeping K-12 overhaul contained in the state’s budget back in July but was set to take effect Tuesday. A lawsuit filed just last month alleges that the new system Republican lawmakers created violates the constitution on multiple grounds.

Most notably, it would strip the constitutionally created and citizen-elected state board of most of its powers, which include setting academic standards and school curricula. This, the plaintiffs argue, would disregard the intention of a 1953 constitutional amendment that mandated the state board in order to give constituents more say in their children’s education than the governor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

From 12 a.m. Fridays through close of business on Sundays until further notice, any factory...
Local Planet Fitness locations continue to offer free access to factory workers on weekends
Jaso has not been arrested. He must appear in court on October 16.
TPD officer charged with rape in Wood County
Police can now issue fines to those who violate Ohio Distracted Driving law
The first round of showers for the month is right at our doorstep, with more rain off-and-on...
10/5: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast