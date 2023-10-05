Future of Ohio’s education system is unclear after judge extends restraining order on K-12 overhaul

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The future of Ohio’s public education system hung in the balance Wednesday after a judge once again extended an order preventing the state from moving forward with a planned GOP-backed overhaul that a group of parents has challenged as unconstitutional.

It’s the latest move in a legal chess game that has Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office scrambling over how to ensure that 1.6 million schoolchildren still have a functioning educational system — even if it could mean disobeying that temporary restraining order, which Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Karen Held Phipps extended until Oct. 20.

The conversion from the Ohio Department of Education, overseen by an independent state school board, to the Department of Education and Workforce, controlled by the governor, was part of a sweeping K-12 overhaul contained in the state’s budget back in July but was set to take effect Tuesday. A lawsuit filed just last month alleges that the new system Republican lawmakers created violates the constitution on multiple grounds.

Most notably, it would strip the constitutionally created and citizen-elected state board of most of its powers, which include setting academic standards and school curricula. This, the plaintiffs argue, would disregard the intention of a 1953 constitutional amendment that mandated the state board in order to give constituents more say in their children’s education than the governor.

