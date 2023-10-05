Impact on Daily Life

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You can’t miss a total solar eclipse. Even if you are looking down, the sky will suddenly go dark and get your attention. For many of us, we are excited to see this once in a lifetime event. Many others don’t care as much, but even if you are in the second group of people, this event will impact your life. Toledo is the first major city going south out of Michigan and going east from Chicago. Northwest Ohio could suddenly see a flood of tourists and that will lead to travel grid lock. To make matters more complicated, totality will take place around the time school’s are expected to dismiss for the day (for schools that are in session).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.