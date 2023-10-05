13abc Marketplace
Man arrested after Hancock Co. officials seize drugs, paraphernalia and loaded firearm

Hancock County officials executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 8100 block of Parkwood Drive in Findlay on Thursday.
Hancock County officials executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 8100 block of Parkwood Drive in Findlay on Thursday.(Hancock County Justice Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay man is facing charges after Hancock County officials seized drugs, paraphernalia and a loaded firearm during a search warrant on Thursday.

On Oct. 5 around 5:45 a.m., the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Special Response Team and the Findlay Police Department’s K9 Units executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 8100 block of Parkwood Drive in Findlay.

The search warrant was executed after the Drug Task Force received multiple complaints about the address.

Officials say during the search, they found suspected methamphetamine and other items of paraphernalia that indicated drug use and trafficking. Officials also seized a loaded small caliber rifle.

Following the search, Michael Bennett, 32, of Findlay, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony
  • Having Weapons Under Disability, a third-degree felony
  • Resisting Arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor
  • Obstructing Official Business, a second-degree misdemeanor

According to officials, additional charges of drug trafficking are expected following an investigation. Bennett is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

If you have a tip you would like to submit, you can do so by calling 419-52- CRIME (419-522-7463).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

