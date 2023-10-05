Mirrors of the ‘Great’ Black Swamp: Restoring wetlands in Paulding County

CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - What was once an eight-acre hayfield tucked away in Paulding County is now a restored wetland, a rare remnant of the great black swamp.

The newest addition to Forrest Woods Nature Preserve, near the Maumee River, you will find land quietly holding water, naturally filtering excess fertilizer through native plants, and making a home for frogs, toads, salamanders, and birds.

The area was farmed until 2004 when the Black Swamp Conservancy acquired it.

“This site is Black Swamp Conservancy’s largest own nature preserve, it contains a remnant of the historic great black swamp, and we’ve been restoring land around that remnant back to natural habitat, both for wildlife and water quality,” Rob Krain, executive director of the Black Swamp Conservancy said.

The Black Swamp Conservancy is a land trust dedicated to protecting natural habitats and family farms, through land conservation agreements.

Krain said restoring wetlands and forests along streams is one way to improve the region’s water quality and increase wildlife habitat in the Western Lake Erie Basin.

“This woods behind me actually has 45 rare threatened and endangered species in it,” Krain said. “So, pushing that habitat out is really critical to maintaining those species.

“And then Marie DeLarme Creek runs along this tree line here and meets the Maumee River just about a mile out from here, so anything that’s draining off of this land, any runoff, any water, has a chance to come through the plant life and be filtered off before getting into the Maumee and out to Lake Erie,” Krain said.

The conservancy enhanced the floodplain rehabilitation by restoring two acres of shallow seasonal wetlands – called vernal pools – in the wettest areas, restoring six acres of streamside forest and planting over 1,200 native trees and shrubs.

“It looks very dry today, and that’s what a vernal pool is, so it’s a seasonal wetland, we’ve scoured out a very shallow area here that’s gonna fill with water in the spring and it’s really important seasonal habitat for things like amphibians, that will breed in here,” Krain said.

Krain also said the streamside trees and wetlands will improve water quality by shading the stream and filtering out excess nutrients and sediment. They’ll also provide critical shelter and food for wildlife using the stream corridor, including rare four-toed salamanders.

The project was financed with a grant worth over $ 100,000 dollars from the United States Environmental Protection Agency through an assistance agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

“It’s gonna take 100 years for this to turn into a mature wooded forest like we have behind us here,” Krain said. “To be able to work on a project with such far-reaching goals is really, really rewarding,”

According to officials, the area is not open to public access because of the importance of the habitat. However, a nearby sign at the Forrest Woods Nature Preserve (north parking lot) on CR 73 describes the project. It directs people to a similar restoration area nearby that is open for nature lovers.

