13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Neighborhood Nuisance: Neglected house, pets fueling fears

Neighbors say they worry an abandoned pet is now dead
Neighbors are concerned over an abandoned house on Thatcher Street.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo community is fearing the worst after the neighbor moved out and left their pets behind.

A woman who lives nearby on Thatcher Street, who wants to remain anonymous, says the neighbor moved out two years ago.

“They would come by maybe once a month to pick up the mail and maybe throw some food and water in for the dogs,” she said. She claims one of the dogs escaped, jumping out a second-story window, and was taken to a shelter. The second, she believes, is still inside.

“There was one dog that was left inside, and I’m afraid that dog is dead now because I don’t see it anymore hanging out the window,” she said. “We’ve called the humane society for the dogs.”

When 13 Action News visited the house and knocked on the door, we didn’t hear any dogs inside.

“You’re my last resort, and I’m just praying that there is something you guys can do to help us because this is just such a nuisance,” she said.

13 Action News Reporter Sophie Bates called the Toledo Humane Society and made a cruelty report.

Neighbors have other concerns too.

“The grass is always overgrown. The brushes are overgrown. The house is pretty much falling apart. There’s trash,” she said. “It’s just an eyesore. It’s a nuisance of a house and we’re sick of looking at it.”

Another neighbor we spoke with says he fears the house could attract arsonists.

13 Action News reached out to the City of Toledo regarding the property. A representative says the dog issue was referred to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Additionally, they say, “The Director of Building Inspections and Code Compliance has visited the site in an attempt to confirm the presence of a dog or dogs on site.”

As for the house itself, there is a complaint of high grass reported. A work order is in place for that. Officials with Code Compliance will be re-visiting the site within the next couple of days to follow up on orders regarding debris and repairs to be made to the structure of the home to see if they have been abated.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

The big cleanup effort hasn’t stopped those at Earth Hart Farms southeast of Oak Harbor from...
Farm hit by June 15 tornado continues environmental education for kids
A fundraiser will be held at the barbershop Friday night.
New barbershop helping to boost Toledo’s North End
TFRD
TFRD: Toledo flour mill worker dies from fall Wednesday night
Public schools in Ohio had a chance to apply for funding to provide students with free...
Ohio public schools to provide free access to menstrual products