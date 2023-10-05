Neighborhood Nuisance: Neglected house, pets fueling fears

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo community is fearing the worst after the neighbor moved out and left their pets behind.

A woman who lives nearby on Thatcher Street, who wants to remain anonymous, says the neighbor moved out two years ago.

“They would come by maybe once a month to pick up the mail and maybe throw some food and water in for the dogs,” she said. She claims one of the dogs escaped, jumping out a second-story window, and was taken to a shelter. The second, she believes, is still inside.

“There was one dog that was left inside, and I’m afraid that dog is dead now because I don’t see it anymore hanging out the window,” she said. “We’ve called the humane society for the dogs.”

When 13 Action News visited the house and knocked on the door, we didn’t hear any dogs inside.

“You’re my last resort, and I’m just praying that there is something you guys can do to help us because this is just such a nuisance,” she said.

13 Action News Reporter Sophie Bates called the Toledo Humane Society and made a cruelty report.

Neighbors have other concerns too.

“The grass is always overgrown. The brushes are overgrown. The house is pretty much falling apart. There’s trash,” she said. “It’s just an eyesore. It’s a nuisance of a house and we’re sick of looking at it.”

Another neighbor we spoke with says he fears the house could attract arsonists.

13 Action News reached out to the City of Toledo regarding the property. A representative says the dog issue was referred to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Additionally, they say, “The Director of Building Inspections and Code Compliance has visited the site in an attempt to confirm the presence of a dog or dogs on site.”

As for the house itself, there is a complaint of high grass reported. A work order is in place for that. Officials with Code Compliance will be re-visiting the site within the next couple of days to follow up on orders regarding debris and repairs to be made to the structure of the home to see if they have been abated.”

