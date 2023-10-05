Neighbors witness possible attempted kidnapping in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Sylvania residents are on high alert recently, with police still on the lookout for a man neighbors say possibly attempted to kidnap two young boys.

According to the police report, this happened Friday evening on Gettysburg Drive in Sylvania.

Residents are being asked to keep their eyes open for a white van, without any markings on it, and witnesses say it had an orange or yellow light on the roof. A license plate number was not recorded.

We spoke with a neighbor credited for stepping in to help the boys.

She asked to be kept anonymous.

“It was like right here, at the curb, and as we were talking to them, he’s creeping by super slow, and then he turned around into the house before the creek with the concrete driveway, and he sat there for a while. That’s when I told the boys to run up here, get up here right now, you know, go hide on my porch. The other lady and I stood there, we didn’t know if he was going to try to back up and try to, I don’t know, somehow block us and grab them, so, I’m like get on the porch.”

Police say they are aware of this, and officers even searched the area Friday, but could not find the vehicle.

“I think the way it caught my eye is because it went so slow, and just the way he was leaning out and just kind of muttering and how he stopped, and he was just sitting there and waiting,” said the neighbor. “It was just, you know how you get that gut feeling, that something big’s gonna go down.”

Crews are being asked to be on the lookout for that van during their routine patrols.

