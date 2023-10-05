13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Neighbors witness possible attempted kidnapping in Sylvania

Police are on the lookout for a man neighbors say possibly attempted to kidnap two young boys.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Sylvania residents are on high alert recently, with police still on the lookout for a man neighbors say possibly attempted to kidnap two young boys.

According to the police report, this happened Friday evening on Gettysburg Drive in Sylvania.

Residents are being asked to keep their eyes open for a white van, without any markings on it, and witnesses say it had an orange or yellow light on the roof. A license plate number was not recorded.

We spoke with a neighbor credited for stepping in to help the boys.

She asked to be kept anonymous.

“It was like right here, at the curb, and as we were talking to them, he’s creeping by super slow, and then he turned around into the house before the creek with the concrete driveway, and he sat there for a while. That’s when I told the boys to run up here, get up here right now, you know, go hide on my porch. The other lady and I stood there, we didn’t know if he was going to try to back up and try to, I don’t know, somehow block us and grab them, so, I’m like get on the porch.”

Police say they are aware of this, and officers even searched the area Friday, but could not find the vehicle.

“I think the way it caught my eye is because it went so slow, and just the way he was leaning out and just kind of muttering and how he stopped, and he was just sitting there and waiting,” said the neighbor. “It was just, you know how you get that gut feeling, that something big’s gonna go down.”

Crews are being asked to be on the lookout for that van during their routine patrols.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

Sun, moon, earth
Impact on Daily Life
Possible Temperature Pattern
What can you expect on April 8th 2024?
What can you expect on April 8th 2024?
Impact on Daily Life