New barbershop helping to boost Toledo’s North End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A part of north Toledo is seeing new investment, with a very basic service, haircuts.

A husband and wife team is bringing an old barbershop back to life and keeping those doors open to everyone. It’s more than just haircuts here on Stickney Avenue, it’s an investment in a neighborhood and its kids.

There’s plenty of work to be done inside, plumbing, floors, even the ceiling in what will soon be the “Czar barbershop.” Work on the outside is actually pretty meaningful as well. For example, the main windows were covered by wood.

“So children can see themselves in the future or see themselves as a child getting their hair cut in there,” said Weston McAlister, the barbershop owner.

This space used to house a barbershop but it closed a while ago and really fell into disrepair.

“It took a beating over the years, absolutely. And we’re trying to breathe a little life back into it,” said McAlister.

That’s exactly what McAlister and his wife are doing. He actually grew up within walking distance of this place. Now we want that for kids and adults who too can just walk in.

“We want people from all walks of life to walk in looking good, come out looking better,” said McAlister.

The location lends itself to kids walking by it anytime. That’s because the building in sandwiched between Spring Elementary on one end and Woodward High School on the other.

A mom-and-pop investment like this could make neighborhoods like Toledo’s North End thrive again and give people here a sense of pride, one haircut at a time.

“They need to stand up and feel good about themselves. When you look good, you feel good,” said McAlister.

To make all this happen the family is raising money and Friday is their big fundraiser. Fish dinners will be sold at the barbershop Friday night starting at 5. It’s Stickney Avenue, south of Central Avenue.

