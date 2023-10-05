New changes with latest Covid-19 vaccine rollout affecting providers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s website had a notice Thursday morning, informing patients, “The new Covid-19 vaccine is currently not in stock at the Health Department.”

The notice said the page would update when the vaccine is available, adding “Some local pharmacies may have available stock of vaccine, please call ahead to determine which locations may be scheduling appointments at this time.”

Shannon Jones, the health commissioner of TLCHD, said that the department would start offering vaccines Friday.

“We had to make sure we had everything tidied on our end before we made it publicly available,” Jones said.

This new vaccine, which targets the latest Omicron variant, is the first rollout since the federal Covid-19 Public Health Emergency ended in May.

The federal government no longer sponsors and pays for vaccines. As a result, pharmacies and other vaccine locations have to plan ahead by ordering batches directly from the supplier, a change from previous rollouts.

“Right now it’s like a flu vaccine, it’s like a pneumonia vaccine, like a shingles vaccine, any other vaccine. We have to purchase it and pay for it,” Najwa Kassem, pharmacist and the owner of Westgate Family Pharmacy, said.

She said that whether locations have a stock depends on the supplier.

“Sometimes it’s available, like all the other medications, and sometimes it’s not,” Kassem said.

Now that the government isn’t sending supplies, vaccine providers are deciding when and how much to buy.

“You have to be generous with your prediction because you don’t know how many people are going to come and get their vaccines,” Kassem said.

If you are planning on getting the new vaccine, call ahead to your preferred location to make sure the shot is stocked.

“The vaccine is available pretty far and wide for the most part. However, we do have a vaccine here that we can utilize for people who are uninsured or under-insured,” Jones said.

Vaccines are available regardless of insurance status through the Bridge Access Program. Visit vaccines.gov for more information about COVID-19 vaccine locations, as well as vaccination sites that offer free or low-cost vaccines.

