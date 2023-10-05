13abc Marketplace
October 5th Weather Forecast

Rain Today, Cool Weekend On The Way
Rain Today, Cool Weekend On The Way
Rain Today, Cool Weekend On The Way(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning clouds, rain is expected to begin around mid-day and last most of the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Friday should bring some sunshine for the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Late afternoon will bring more low clouds, and showers are very possible after 7pm. Off and on scattered light lake-effect showers are expected on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s. An isolated afternoon shower is possible on Sunday with a high in the middle 50s. More sunshine and a gradual warm up is expected next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

