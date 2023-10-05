Ohio public schools to provide free access to menstrual products

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students in Ohio public schools will now have access to free feminine hygiene products and it is all thanks to a provision in the state budget, under House Bill 33.

The state has five million dollars to provide schools with funding for feminine hygiene products. State public schools have the chance to apply for funding.

One local school that applied was Whitmer High School. School Principal Jennifer Bronikowski said she didn’t hesitate to sign up for the money.

“We don’t want anyone to have a barrier, this is a part of life. It’s a part of being a female and there should be no embarrassment,” Bronikowski said. “There should be no hesitation, there should be no barrier for a student being able to be here and be confident.”

This requirement, official as of Oct.3, is a “relief” to Whitmer High School Junior Amelia Hall.

“That is a huge necessity. I’m very, very glad to see that this is something that is being required,” Hall said.

She thinks this will make her fellow classmates feel more comfortable.

“I got to Junior High, and I started to see the stigma around taking too long in the bathroom and having to stop at your locker for things…that’s when I started to see it was an issue,” Hall said.

Whitmer High School provides menstrual products, but Bronikowski said the options were limited. This money will help install dispensers of free period products in schools, which will hopefully provide more options and take away financial fears.

13 Action News reached out to local schools regarding their decision to apply for that funding.

Maumee and Rossford Schools confirm they applied for the funding. 13 Action News is waiting for a response back from other local schools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.