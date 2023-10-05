One arrested after fight at Franklin Park Mall
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a fight at Franklin Park Mall on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Oct. 5 around 2:50 p.m. Police say the fight was between two people and one of them was arrested afterwards.
