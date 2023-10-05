TFRD: Toledo flour mill worker dies from fall Wednesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A flour mill worker in Toledo died after falling Wednesday night.

According to an official with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded to a 911 call at 2221 Front St. around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When crews arrived on the scene, they located a man who had suffered fatal injuries from a long fall.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department were called to the scene as part of protocol.

13 Action News’ newspaper partner, The Blade, reports Gilbert Mowery, 59, was the man who died. According to The Blade, OSHA is investigating the incident.

