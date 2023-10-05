13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD officer indicted on rape charge in Wood County

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer was indicted by a Wood County grand jury for a rape charge on October 5.

According to court records, Raul Jaso, 34, is accused of “purposefully compelling [the victim] to submit for force or the threat of force.” The alleged crime took place on August 14.

Jaso has not been arrested. He must appear in court on October 16.

On October 4, 2023 a Toledo Police Officer was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury for Rape.

On August 16, 2023, the Toledo Police Department was notified by Northwood Police that they were conducting a sexual assault investigation involving Toledo Police Officer Raul Jaso. Upon notification of the investigation, an internal investigation was initiated by the Toledo Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. Officer Jaso has been relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case against him. Officer Jaso is a 6 year veteran of the department and regularly assigned to Field Operations.

“Upon notification of the investigation concerning Officer Jaso, immediate actions were taken to relieve him of his regular duties pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal investigations. It is important to remember that, as with anyone who has been accused of a crime, Officer Jaso has the right to due process of law.” – Chief of Police Michael Troendle

Lieutenant Paul Davis, TPD

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

Hancock County officials executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 8100 block...
Man arrested after Hancock Co. officials seize drugs, paraphernalia and loaded firearm
Battle of the Birdhouses aims to raise money for Nature’s Nursery
Battle of the Birdhouses aims to raise money for Nature’s Nursery
Sun, moon, earth
Solar Eclipse: Impact on daily life
Possible Temperature Pattern
What can you expect on April 8th 2024?
What can you expect on April 8th 2024?