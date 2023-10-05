TPD officer indicted on rape charge in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer was indicted by a Wood County grand jury for a rape charge on October 5.

According to court records, Raul Jaso, 34, is accused of “purposefully compelling [the victim] to submit for force or the threat of force.” The alleged crime took place on August 14.

Jaso has not been arrested. He must appear in court on October 16.

On October 4, 2023 a Toledo Police Officer was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury for Rape. On August 16, 2023, the Toledo Police Department was notified by Northwood Police that they were conducting a sexual assault investigation involving Toledo Police Officer Raul Jaso. Upon notification of the investigation, an internal investigation was initiated by the Toledo Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. Officer Jaso has been relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case against him. Officer Jaso is a 6 year veteran of the department and regularly assigned to Field Operations. “Upon notification of the investigation concerning Officer Jaso, immediate actions were taken to relieve him of his regular duties pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal investigations. It is important to remember that, as with anyone who has been accused of a crime, Officer Jaso has the right to due process of law.” – Chief of Police Michael Troendle

