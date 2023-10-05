What can you expect on April 8th 2024?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - So the eclipse is coming, but what can you expect? The morning will be mostly normal. The partial eclipse will begin a couple minutes before 2pm, then around 3:11 to 3:12pm, it is lights out. You will be able to see some stars, a couple of planets. The animals and humans alike will act weird. It will also get cold. Temperatures are expected to start dropping when 60% of the sun’s light is blocked which will be around 2:47pm. The coldest point won’t arrive until after totality at about 3:30 to 3:35pm. The temperature drop will be dependent on cloud cover and humidity in the air. A 6 to 10 degree temperature drop is most likely. We will also be able to see the sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona, during totality.

