10/6: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

After a thorough soaking last night -- a little more than 3/4″ at Toledo Express -- we’re ending the first week of October on a sunnier and seasonable note. It won’t last too long, however, as light showers return later this evening; plan accordingly for any high school football games. Breezy and cooler days lie ahead, with the 50s for highs and upper-30s for lows this weekend with 30+ mph northwest gusts possible.

