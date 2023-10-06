10/6: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Rain returns near sunset; cool/breezy weekend
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
After a thorough soaking last night -- a little more than 3/4″ at Toledo Express -- we’re ending the first week of October on a sunnier and seasonable note. It won’t last too long, however, as light showers return later this evening; plan accordingly for any high school football games. Breezy and cooler days lie ahead, with the 50s for highs and upper-30s for lows this weekend with 30+ mph northwest gusts possible.
