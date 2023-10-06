13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

10/6: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Rain returns near sunset; cool/breezy weekend
Ending the week on a sunnier note, though showers return late this evening, with the fall chill not far behind. Dan Smith has your weekend forecast and beyond.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a thorough soaking last night -- a little more than 3/4″ at Toledo Express -- we’re ending the first week of October on a sunnier and seasonable note. It won’t last too long, however, as light showers return later this evening; plan accordingly for any high school football games. Breezy and cooler days lie ahead, with the 50s for highs and upper-30s for lows this weekend with 30+ mph northwest gusts possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Police responded to the Weiler Homes Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
4 shot, including child, at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

Latest News

Ending the week on a sunnier note, though showers return late this evening, with the fall chill...
10/6: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
October 6th Weather Forecast
Very Cool Weekend On The Way
October 6th Weather Forecast
10/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast