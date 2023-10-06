13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

2 Ohio men sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting of southeastern Michigan woman

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Two Ohio men were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights.

Shandon Ray Groom, 30, of Toledo, was sentenced to 17 to 26 years in prison. Timothy Eugene Moore, 37, also of Toledo, was sentenced to 20 to 55 years, after also pleading guilty to a felony firearm charge.

Groom and Moore were charged with killing of 27-year-old Egypt Covington, who was found dead in June 2017 inside her home in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Her hands had been bound with holiday string lights, and she had been shot in the head, authorities said.

A third man who was charged in Covington’s slaying, Shane Lamar Evans, 34, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in May to 15 to 25 years in prison.

Covington was an account manager for a beer distributor as well as a musician and singer. In 2017, Arbor Brewing created a beer, A Girl Named Egypt, to honor Covington’s life.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Police responded to the Weiler Homes Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
4 shot, including child, at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

Latest News

According to an official with the Waterville Police Department, the crash occurred near Anthony...
U.S. 24 open after Thursday night fatal crash
October 6th Weather Forecast
Major progress is being made on a multi-million dollar investment in Toledo’s Vistula...
Multi-million dollar investment in Vistula Historic District
Whenever Rebeccah Williams was in the hospital, her mother said moments with a service dog...
Non-profit to honor local girl by placing facility dogs in schools