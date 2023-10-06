13abc Marketplace
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition

9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A young boy was hit by a vehicle on McCord near Oakfield Dr. Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they believe the child crossed the street and then was heading back to the other side when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is critical condition.

Authorities said a group of children were nearby waiting for the school bus when the accident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle is not being cited.

McCord was closed between Nebraska and Hill.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

