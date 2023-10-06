AG’s Office releases composite sketches of suspect in 1960 rape, homicide of Paulding Co. girl

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers released composite sketches on Friday of a suspect in the 1960 rape and homicide of a Paulding County girl.

“This man was seared into the memory of a young girl who survived a heinous crime many years ago,” said Yost. “Now, thanks to forensic artistry at BCI, we can see the suspected killer through her eyes and hopefully discover his identity.”

AG Yost’s office says on Nov. 13, 1960, Nancy Eagleson, 14, of Pauling County, was walking home with her sister when Nancy was abducted at the intersection of Flatrock Drive and E. Jackson Street.

Nancy’s body was found the following day in a wooded area off of Township Road 176, approximately eight miles away from the abduction site. It was determined that she had been sexually assaulted.

According to AG Yost’s office, law enforcement is still working to identify the suspect and they hope the composite sketches will help. They were drawn by a forensic artist with Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation with the help of Nancy’s sister.

AG Yost’s office says at the time of the abduction, Nancy’s sister reported that the suspect was an adult white male of a medium build. She remembered the suspect wearing “church clothes” consisting of a tie, overcoat and a fedora, black horn-rimmed glasses and had rosy cheeks. She described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark sedan with a “winged back.”

Two composite sketches were created by the forensic artist. The first one does not include facial features, because Nancy’s sister could not remember the exact details and the second sketch includes generic features.

