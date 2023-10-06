13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Police responded to the Weiler Homes Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
4 shot, including child, at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Mercy Health, City of Toledo and others announce partnership to help relieve patient debt
FILE - Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 10, 2022, in...
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? A day of celebration, protest and reclaiming history