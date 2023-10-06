Cleveland man charged with terrorism after attempting to derail passenger train

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents arrested a Cleveland man Friday suspected of attempting to derail an passenger train.

Joseph Findley is charged in the federal court of Cleveland with terrorist attacks and other attacks against railroad carriers, according to court documents.

The 43-year-old was arrested at his Cleveland home Friday, documents show.

Findley is accused of wedging pieces of metal into a rail switch and placing train spikes to derail the train.

In the affidavit submitted by a special agent with the FBI, the special agent claims a CSX train had struck objects jammed into the railroad switch just east of East 55th Street.

The agent claims metal tie plates and spiked were placed on the switch to render it unusable.

The obstruction was found during a test run for a friends and family event being held the next day when the CSX train struck the material, shifting the wheels to the top of the track before dropping back down, according to the affidavit.

The repair cost was reported at $10,000 and the route for the Family Days train ride had to be changed, as stated in the court document.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Findley’s house Friday, according to the affidavit.

Findley admitted to the FBI he had placed railroad spikes in the tracks more than once, according to the reporting officer.

Court documents show Findley will be held in jail until his hearing next week.

