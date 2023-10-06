13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Cleveland man charged with terrorism after attempting to derail passenger train

FBI agents arrested a Cleveland man Friday suspected of attempting to derail an RTA commuter...
FBI agents arrested a Cleveland man Friday suspected of attempting to derail an RTA commuter train.(Source: Cleveland FBI)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents arrested a Cleveland man Friday suspected of attempting to derail an passenger train.

Joseph Findley is charged in the federal court of Cleveland with terrorist attacks and other attacks against railroad carriers, according to court documents.

The 43-year-old was arrested at his Cleveland home Friday, documents show.

Findley is accused of wedging pieces of metal into a rail switch and placing train spikes to derail the train.

In the affidavit submitted by a special agent with the FBI, the special agent claims a CSX train had struck objects jammed into the railroad switch just east of East 55th Street.

The agent claims metal tie plates and spiked were placed on the switch to render it unusable.

The obstruction was found during a test run for a friends and family event being held the next day when the CSX train struck the material, shifting the wheels to the top of the track before dropping back down, according to the affidavit.

The repair cost was reported at $10,000 and the route for the Family Days train ride had to be changed, as stated in the court document.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Findley’s house Friday, according to the affidavit.

Findley admitted to the FBI he had placed railroad spikes in the tracks more than once, according to the reporting officer.

Court documents show Findley will be held in jail until his hearing next week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Police responded to the Weiler Homes Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
4 shot, including child, at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

Latest News

A spokesperson with the company said the store would be shuttered by October 13.
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
A mixed-bag of a forecast: some sunshine, some clouds, breezy, and a little bit of rain.
10/7: Erin's Saturday Forecast
High school bands take to Glass Bowl Stadium for regional championships
High school bands take to Glass Bowl Stadium for regional championships
Evidence of alcohol in the parking lot prompted officials with the school to take action.
Potential alcohol consumption prompts McComb Local School District to prohibit outside beverages to football games