Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 6, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Playoff spots and postseason positioning are on the line in week eight of the high school football season. Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday will feature the game of the week between Findlay and Perrysburg. Both of those teams are right next to each other in the Division I, Region 2 playoff ratings.
Host Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game interviews from that game. He’ll also release the latest Top 13 Power Poll and provide the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
Findlay at Perrysburg
Southview at Fremont Ross
Ann Arbor Huron at Bedford
Maumee at Rossford
Clay at Napoleon
Divine Child at St. Francis
Lima Senior at Waite
Norwalk at Perkins
Lakota at Margaretta
Sandusky CC at Danbury
Woodward at Bowling Green
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Rogers at Scott
Reading at Whiteford
Whitmer at Northview
Montpelier at Northwood
Oak Harbor at Genoa
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.