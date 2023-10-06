13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 6, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Playoff spots and postseason positioning are on the line in week eight of the high school football season. Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday will feature the game of the week between Findlay and Perrysburg. Both of those teams are right next to each other in the Division I, Region 2 playoff ratings.

Host Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game interviews from that game. He’ll also release the latest Top 13 Power Poll and provide the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Findlay at Perrysburg

Southview at Fremont Ross

Ann Arbor Huron at Bedford

Maumee at Rossford

Clay at Napoleon

Divine Child at St. Francis

Lima Senior at Waite

Norwalk at Perkins

Lakota at Margaretta

Sandusky CC at Danbury

Woodward at Bowling Green

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Rogers at Scott

Reading at Whiteford

Whitmer at Northview

Montpelier at Northwood

Oak Harbor at Genoa

