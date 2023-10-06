Fall fun for the whole family at Monclova Farm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the season for all things fall. And there’s a perfect place in Monclova to sample it all. It’s a beautiful family-owned farm at the corner of Weckerly and Monclova Roads and provides plenty of fun every fall.

Debbie Stevens-Laux is a third-generation farmer on this land and a co-owner of Stevens Gardens.

“My family has been working this land for more than half a century. My grandfather bought the land in the 1950s. We started having events for the public in 2010. We keep the prices on all our activities low, so families can come out and visit multiple times. Everything we do here is about family,” Stevens-Laux said.

It’s open every day of the week for the season, rain or shine. And even a dreary day can’t put a damper on all the fun to be had here. There are mums and corn stalks everywhere and plenty of other fall favorites.

“We have apples, some pears, Indian corn, pumpkins, gourds and squash. We also have raw honey from the farm and we have homemade jam from all the fruit grown here,” Stevens-Laux said.

“It’s a place to come and spend a day or even just a few hours. This is a place for people who don’t live in the country to see how it is in the country. We love seeing people discover new experiences. It’s exactly why we do all this,” Stevens-Laux said. “To see families spending time together and making memories. It makes memories for us too and we’ve made friends with customers here.”

It’s also a chance to disconnect from the world.

“This is a place to come out and slow down. Spend a day on the farm and just live. Don’t look at videos and your phone screens. And most people don’t when they’re here and that includes teenagers,” Stevens-Laux said.

There are activities for everyone including a cow train, a straw mountain, hayrides and a corn maze.

“It’s a small, one-acre corn maze. There are four stamps hidden in the maze. You purchase a card and when you’re done, the kids turn in their card and get candy for every stamp found,” Stevens-Laux said. “It’s usually the highlight of the day for the kids to get their candy. We’ve only had to rescue one person and she just gave up and called. It was somebody we knew, and that was the funniest part of it.”

There’s also a petting zoo full of animals of all kinds.

“We have a mini horse, a mule, a donkey, two goats, chickens, two free-range bunnies and two cats that seem to be the stars of the show,” Stevens-Laux said.

In addition to things like the corn maze, a corn cannon, all the tasty treats and the petting zoo, there’s live entertainment on Saturdays.

