WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A two-vehicle crash in Waterville is causing delays on U.S. 24.

According to an official with the Waterville Police Department, the crash occurred near Anthony Wayne Trail and U.S. 24.

Officials could not specify on injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.