Monroe County Sheriff announces results of VIPER task force

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has announced the results of the VIPER task force.

The Violent Internet Predator Exploitation Response task force was created in July 2021.

MCSO says the VIPER task force is a progressive investigative unit that specializes in fighting against child exploitation and human trafficking by using advanced and covert techniques to apprehend the suspects who engage in these crimes.

The following are the results of the VIPER task force:

21 charges sought for Accosting/Solicitation of a minor

4 charges sought for Child Sexually Abusive Material

15 charges sought for Child Sexually Abusive Activity

1 charge sought for Criminal Sexual Contact

25 charges sought for Using a computer to commit a crime

5 Human Trafficking investigations

7 charges sought for various other crimes

According to MCSO, since its inception, the task force has investigated 31 cases in Monroe County, 12 of which have occurred in 2023.

