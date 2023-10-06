13abc Marketplace
Monroe County Sheriff announces results of VIPER task force

The Violent Internet Predator Exploitation Response task force was created in July 2021.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has announced the results of the VIPER task force.

MCSO says the VIPER task force is a progressive investigative unit that specializes in fighting against child exploitation and human trafficking by using advanced and covert techniques to apprehend the suspects who engage in these crimes.

The following are the results of the VIPER task force:

  • 21 charges sought for Accosting/Solicitation of a minor
  • 4 charges sought for Child Sexually Abusive Material
  • 15 charges sought for Child Sexually Abusive Activity
  • 1 charge sought for Criminal Sexual Contact
  • 25 charges sought for Using a computer to commit a crime
  • 5 Human Trafficking investigations
  • 7 charges sought for various other crimes

According to MCSO, since its inception, the task force has investigated 31 cases in Monroe County, 12 of which have occurred in 2023.

