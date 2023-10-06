Multi-million dollar investment in Vistula Historic District

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Major progress is being made on a multi-million dollar investment in Toledo’s Vistula neighborhood.

The $17 million Ostrich Towne Project is helping change the landscape of the Vistula Historic District. The oldest neighborhood in the city has had some challenging times over the past few decades but a new investment in downtown is trickling into the area.

“They need a space that is ready to go, affordable and a location that has a lot of pedestrian traffic, and Vistula as its emerging with a lot of these new businesses like Tolhouse and Toledo Spirits and Heavy Brewing, we’re seeing a lot of that pedestrian traffic and businesses are starting to take note,” Brandon Sehlhorst, the director of economic development for the city of Toledo said.

Ostrich Towne has been years in the making. The developers are two IT entrepreneurs who were born and raised in the Toledo area.

It’s Toledo metropolitan development. Great families from Oregon and Sylvania. They are putting their money where their mouth is and really doing their best to make Vistula clean, safe and affordable to live, work, shop and flock,” Rob Keleghan with Signature Associates said.

The project includes 70,000 square feet of space.

“This is going to be like the Brakeman in Detroit. The alleyway will be closed down and blocked off. We have different restaurants, pubs, a brewery and a distillery,” Keleghan said.

It will not be just commercial spaces that will be transformed by this project.

“There are a lot of beautiful historic homes that are getting a lot of looks, they might not have otherwise. So the investment downtown is sprawling into the commercial district and also having an impact on the surrounding neighborhood which is exciting,” Sehlhorst said.

One of the first businesses on Ostrich Lane is a wine bar and bakery called the Golden Hind. It is expected to open later in October.

