13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Multi-million dollar investment in Vistula Historic District

Major progress is being made on a multi-million dollar investment in Toledo’s Vistula neighborhood.
By Lissa Guyton and WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Major progress is being made on a multi-million dollar investment in Toledo’s Vistula neighborhood.

The $17 million Ostrich Towne Project is helping change the landscape of the Vistula Historic District. The oldest neighborhood in the city has had some challenging times over the past few decades but a new investment in downtown is trickling into the area.

“They need a space that is ready to go, affordable and a location that has a lot of pedestrian traffic, and Vistula as its emerging with a lot of these new businesses like Tolhouse and Toledo Spirits and Heavy Brewing, we’re seeing a lot of that pedestrian traffic and businesses are starting to take note,” Brandon Sehlhorst, the director of economic development for the city of Toledo said.

Ostrich Towne has been years in the making. The developers are two IT entrepreneurs who were born and raised in the Toledo area.

It’s Toledo metropolitan development. Great families from Oregon and Sylvania. They are putting their money where their mouth is and really doing their best to make Vistula clean, safe and affordable to live, work, shop and flock,” Rob Keleghan with Signature Associates said.

The project includes 70,000 square feet of space.

“This is going to be like the Brakeman in Detroit. The alleyway will be closed down and blocked off. We have different restaurants, pubs, a brewery and a distillery,” Keleghan said.

It will not be just commercial spaces that will be transformed by this project.

“There are a lot of beautiful historic homes that are getting a lot of looks, they might not have otherwise. So the investment downtown is sprawling into the commercial district and also having an impact on the surrounding neighborhood which is exciting,” Sehlhorst said.

One of the first businesses on Ostrich Lane is a wine bar and bakery called the Golden Hind. It is expected to open later in October.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Police responded to the Weiler Homes Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
4 shot, including child, at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

Latest News

Whenever Rebeccah Williams was in the hospital, her mother said moments with a service dog...
Non-profit to honor local girl by placing facility dogs in schools
10/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
According to an official with the Waterville Police Department, the crash occurred near Anthony...
Car crash causing delays on U.S. 24
The big cleanup effort hasn’t stopped those at Earth Hart Farms southeast of Oak Harbor from...
Farm hit by June 15 tornado continues environmental education for kids