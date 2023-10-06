Non-profit to honor local girl by placing facility dogs in schools

OTTAWA LAKE, Michigan (WTVG) - A facility dog in every intermediate school district across Michigan. It may sound like a lofty goal, but that’s what one non-profit aims to do in honor of a local girl.

“Her favorite thing in the world was her dogs and dogs in general,” said Wendy Williams, founder of The Rebeccah Williams Foundation, which is named after her daughter. Rebeccah had special needs and attended the Monroe County Intermediate School District (ISD). At the age of 19, Rebeccah received a diagnosis of lung cancer.

“Anytime we were at the hospital, a dog would come to her bedside from the facility and spend a little time with her. And that dog just made her day so much better,” described Wendy, who added Rebeccah’s love of dogs sparked the idea to place a facility dog in all 58 ISDs across Michigan.

She started the non-profit and partnered with Paws for Cause to train and place those facility dogs. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 9:00 AM, a scrambles golf tournament at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, MI, will be the organization’s first fundraiser. It’s a way to honor Rebeccah, who passed away at the age of 22.

“Beccah passed away in December of 2020, and as you can imagine, we were totally devastated and we sought ways to honor her memory, and I think the greatest gift that I can give to this community and the communities throughout the state of Michigan is to put a dog in a community in a school where the children of that community need a little extra,” said Wendy.

For more information about The Rebeccah Williams Foundation and the golf scrambles tournament, click here.

