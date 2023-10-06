October 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with clouds returning late afternoon. Evening showers are possible with breezy conditions. Highs today will be in the middle 60s. A few showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to middle 50s. Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Highs return to the upper 50s on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a patchy light frost west of Toledo early next week. Wednesday and Thursday will bring highs in the middle 60s. Showers are possible on Thursday. Rain is likely next Friday and that may linger into next weekend which would create difficult viewing conditions for the partial solar eclipse next Saturday afternoon. Along with the rain, cool temperatures and windy conditions are possible.

