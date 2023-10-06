One dead after vehicle crosses median on US-24 Thursday evening

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead following a crash on US-24 Thursday evening.

The crash occurred on Oct. 5 around 8:34 p.m. on US-24 near milepost 64.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Michael Laskey, 56, of Maumee, was driving eastbound on US-24. At the same time, a 58-year-old man from West Virginia was driving a red Ford F-250 westbound on US-24.

According to OSHP, Laskey failed to make a curve and went through the median, into the westbound lanes, crashed into the red Ford F-250 and rolled into the grass median.

Laskey was pronounced dead at the scene and the 58-year-old sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation.

