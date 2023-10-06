13abc Marketplace
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing

Whole Foods Toledo
Whole Foods Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whole Foods Market on Secor is closing, just four years after first opening.

A spokesperson with the company said the store would be shuttered by October 13.

Current employees will be offered positions elsewhere within the company. Those that do not will be given full pay and benefits for 60 days, as well as severance.

“Like any business, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores and make decisions to position the company for long-term success. We are supporting all impacted Team Members through this transition and working closely with them to find new opportunities within the company. Our stores remain an important part of our growth strategy, and we currently have more than 55 new stores in the pipeline and continuously explore new sites.”

Whole Foods Market spokesperson

