TPS installs inclusive playground at Glendale Feilbach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Glendale Feilbach Elementary School has a new bright green playground that students flock to during recess.

The new equipment is updated in more ways than one. It was designed to serve students of different abilities so that everyone can play.

Glendale Feilbach was the latest Toledo Public School to get an inclusive playground. The district is prioritizing schools based on the number of special education students they serve.

TPS Superintendent Romules Durant said Glendale Feilbach has students with multiple disabilities, and this playground aims to make recess more accessible.

“They now are able to engage in play much more than they did previously,” Durant said.

TPS Board of Education Member Chris Varwig said inclusive playgrounds were a key issue she ran on during her campaign.

“I want to make sure that everyone has that opportunity to participate in recess, to play, that’s where they learn,” Varwig said.

Durant also underscored the importance of recess in education.

“This is where they learn, they learn through play,” Durant said. “We’re not, as humans, supposed to be sitting in a seat all day and just focusing on what’s in front of us. You got to get up and move.”

He said the new playground is made of softer material to lower the risk of injury during playtime.

Other changes include a modified merry-go-round that helps students build upper body strength.

“Particularly those who are in wheelchairs and others, it takes a lot of incredible strength to keep moving through,” Durant said.

TPS hopes to make sure all students who need inclusive playgrounds have them.

Home improvement store Lowe’s helped fund an inclusive playground at Brynedale Elementary School in 2017. District leaders hope to foster similar partnerships to fund future inclusive equipment at additional schools.

“We’re going to continue to look at our budget and see what we can do. We’re going to continue to seek business to leverage dollars for projects like this,” Varwig said.

She added that she hopes to create accessible playgrounds for every school that serves disabled students.

