Two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A family in Oregon is mourning the loss of their two-year-old after the child drowned in a neighbor’s pool.

According to police officials, the little boy left the house while his mother was sleeping.

“He was a cool little dude like,” the child’s father Anthony Hall said.

Anthony Hall said he’ll remember his two-year-old son Marcus Anthony Hall also known as Mar Mar by his smile.

Wednesday, Mar Mar was found at the bottom of this pool. He died at the hospital.

Hall was at work and Mar Mar and his four-year-old brother were home alone with their mom. He says the kids got out while the mother was asleep.

At 10:34 a.m. a neighbor saw only one of the boys and called 911

Caller: “There’s a baby outside in just a diaper chasing a dog. There’s no adults.”

Oregon’s police chief said when his officer arrived, he told the mother to be more careful and consider installing safety devices.

Then at 11:27 a.m. Oregon police received a second call from the mother.

Caller: “I got woken up to the cops over here knocking on my door because they said that kids were running around outside, so when I woke up, only my 4-year-old here.”

Dispatcher: “So your 2-year-old is missing?”

Caller: “Yeah.”

Officers went back to the scene and found the 2-year-old drowning in the neighbor’s pool.

The chief says an officer jumped into the pool, handed the child to another officer, and performed CPR on the child as they raced to the hospital.

A complaint about the pool was filed with the city. According to the law the pool is required to have a fence around it.

Police say Children Services is investigating. In the meantime, Hall says he has to way bury his son.

