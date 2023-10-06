Vance, Kaptur visit picket line at Toledo Assembly Complex, show support for UAW workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Senator JD Vance and U.S Representative Marcy Kaptur visited UAW workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex Friday morning.

Both Vance and Kaptur arrived at the Toledo Jeep plant on Oct. 6 around 8 a.m.

Vance says he wanted to visit the picket line in Toledo so he can get a sense of where negotiations stood while also showing his support for the UAW.

“I want to show some support for the UAW workers out here on strike,” said Vance. “Their message is pretty simple and I hear it loud and clear, which is, ‘look, 10 years ago the auto industry was in a state of crisis. We took it on the chin. We accepted lower wages so the industry could prosper. Now that the industry is prospering, it’s fair for us to share in some of the gain.’ I think it’s totally reasonable.”

This was the first of three stops for Kaptur as part of National Manufacturing Day and she says she is proud of the work the UAW is doing.

“I’m so proud of the United Auto Workers in this country,” said Kaptur. “They are teaching America what it takes to earn a living wage and help people move into the middle class.”

Both Vance and Kaptur urged workers to stand strong and firm and hold out for what they believe is the best for them.

