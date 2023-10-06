13 Action News Week in Review: October 6, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officer indicted on a rape charge, Ohio Representative running for Speaker of the House, the UAW strike continues and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Striking auto workers and Detroit companies appear to make progress in contract talks
- More than 300 GM Toledo Propulsion workers now impacted by strike
- UAW President Shawn Fain’s visit to Toledo picket lines
- 9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
- TFRD: Toledo flour mill worker dies from fall Wednesday night
- TPD officer indicted on rape charge in Wood County
- Neighbors witness possible attempted kidnapping in Sylvania
- Ottawa Hills athletic director arrested on assault charges
- 4 shot, including child, at Weiler Homes in East Toledo
- Mohawk Jr./Sr. High students sent home after lockdown lifted
- Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
- Fines for distracted driving to start Thursday in Ohio
- Rep. Jordan running for Speaker after McCarthy removed
- Future of Ohio’s education system is unclear after judge extends restraining order on K-12 overhaul
- Adams Street Zombie Crawl set for Oct. 7
- Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
