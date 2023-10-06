13abc Marketplace
13 Action News Week in Review: October 6, 2023

TPD officer indicted on rape charge, Ohio Rep. running for Speaker of the House and the UAW...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officer indicted on a rape charge, Ohio Representative running for Speaker of the House, the UAW strike continues and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.

Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

