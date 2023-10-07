13abc Marketplace
High school bands take to Glass Bowl Stadium for regional championships

By Blake Pierce
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - High school marching band students from across the region are performing in the Glass Bowl Stadium Saturday, in hopes of taking home the Bands of America regional championship title.

22 bands from Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Kentucky are taking to Toledo for the Bands of America Championship Tour. A selected panel of judges will score the bands on their live music and choreography.

Spectators are required to purchase tickets for entrance and doors to the Glass Bowl Stadium will open at 9:15 p.m., with bands set to begin at 9:45 a.m.. Organizers say ticket purchases are cashless and those wanting to skip the line can buy tickets online for a reduced price. Children 10 years or younger are admitted free of charge.

The top 12 scoring bands will advance to compete in the evening finals, where one band will be deemed victorious and crowned the regional champions.

The Bands of America Grand National Championship is set for Nov. 9-11 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

The full schedule of bands competing can be viewed here.

