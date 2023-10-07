Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police captured a man who led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning inside the bathroom of a Luna Pier, Mich. hotel, authorities said.

Washington Township police initially tried to stop the vehicle on Suder Avenue near Shoreland Elementary just before 2 a.m. Police said the driver led them on a chase that lasted about seven miles and exceeded 100 miles per hour.

The driver crashed into a semi trailer in a construction zone on I-75 near Erie Road and ran away, police said.

Authorities used a drone and K9 to search for the man, identified in court records as 22-year-old Omar Darrion Harrell, of Redford, Michigan.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies eventually tracked Harrell to the Pier Inn in Luna Pier, Mich. where they found him hiding in a bathroom, investigators said.

Authorities believed Harrell was driving a 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix that was recently stolen from Ottawa in Putnam County.

He faces multiple felony charges and is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Omar Darrion Harrell (Lucas County Jail)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.