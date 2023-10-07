Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police captured a man who led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning inside the bathroom of a Luna Pier, Mich. hotel, authorities said.
Washington Township police initially tried to stop the vehicle on Suder Avenue near Shoreland Elementary just before 2 a.m. Police said the driver led them on a chase that lasted about seven miles and exceeded 100 miles per hour.
The driver crashed into a semi trailer in a construction zone on I-75 near Erie Road and ran away, police said.
Authorities used a drone and K9 to search for the man, identified in court records as 22-year-old Omar Darrion Harrell, of Redford, Michigan.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies eventually tracked Harrell to the Pier Inn in Luna Pier, Mich. where they found him hiding in a bathroom, investigators said.
Authorities believed Harrell was driving a 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix that was recently stolen from Ottawa in Putnam County.
He faces multiple felony charges and is set to be arraigned Tuesday.
