Potential alcohol consumption prompts McComb Local School District to prohibit outside beverages to football games

MCCOMB, Ohio (WTVG) -McComb local school district sent out a letter that would change what attendees could bring to a high school football game.

The letter comes after finding an increase in empty containers in the parking lot and around the football field according to McComb Local School Principal Jeremy Herr. There is a concern that alcohol is being consumed on school grounds, which is prohibited.

“We expect our students to behave a certain way... Then, we should expect our adults to model that behavior as well,” Herr said.

Fans, no matter the age, cannot bring in any outside beverages. They’re asked to get rid of it before entering the stadium.

“We do have a contract with a private security company and so they are and have been at games, but we double the presence and we have some patrolling the parking lots,” Herr said.

Interim superintendent Jeff Young tells 13 Action News that he agrees with the former superintendent’s statement of maintaining the need for safety, compliance, and an overall positive atmosphere when it comes to outside beverages. He also encourages parents and attendees to support the concessions.

Phil Bormuth is a McComb parent who understands the rule but is thinking about parents who weren’t bringing in alcohol.

“I can see why people would want to bring their own drink to the game if they want something like that but obviously alcohol is prohibited on school premises,” Bormuth said.

Principal Herr said that ever since the letter went out the parking lot has been can-free.

“There’s no place for alcohol at a high school athletic event,” Herr said. “I mean we go a couple hours without alcohol guys.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.