Student removed from Anthony Wayne football game for allegedly bringing weapon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A student was removed from the stadium during the Anthony Wayne versus Springfield football game Friday night for allegedly bringing a weapon inside.

According to a letter sent to families of Anthony Wayne students, the Whitehouse Police Department was made aware of the student and removed them without incident.

The student was placed in custody and according to an official with Anthony Wayne High School, the student will not be in attendance at the homecoming dance or at school until an investigation is completed.

According to an official with the high school, there will be an increased police presence at the homecoming dance Saturday night as a precaution.

Officials with the Whitehouse Police Department say the student had a gun that “looked real” and several knives.

