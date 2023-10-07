Washington Local parents raise concerns over bus safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Washington Local parents are raising concerns after photos posted to social media show students sitting in the aisles of a school bus.

Nicholas Lopez told 13 Action News his daughter took the photos after she told him about students being forced to three to a seat.

“The seats that are in front of them are designed to stop them in case of an accident. With them sitting even halfway on a seat isn’t keeping them safe, it’s putting them in danger,” said Lopez, “They have too many kids on the buses. The kids are older, they don’t fit the same way little kids do so three to a seat is not going to work with the older kids.”

Dr. Katie Peters, who is a spokesperson for the district, said their buses are designed to have 84 seats and 74 students were on the route. She said in a statement:

“Camera footage reveals there were 74 total students on the route in question, with some selecting to put their belongings on the seats while seating themselves in the aisle. This is never permitted behavior. Our bus drivers’ primary obligation is to keep their eyes on the road and they have been instructed to stop all moving buses if students are not seated properly. Additionally, this particular route was heavier this week because we had a driver out sick. The route will return to its normal capacity next week, and won’t be as full. Student safety is always our top priority.”

Lopez told 13 Action News the problem lies in the fact that Washington Local doesn’t do a staggered start, so Junior High School and High School students all go to school at the same time.

“When you have those bus drivers doing different things at different times then yeah, you’d have less kids on one bus,” said Lopez.

Peters said the district has just enough drivers to cover all their routes. However, when someone is out sick, it can pose a challenge due to a substitute bus driver shortage.

The district is currently hiring for the position. If you’re interested in applying, you can find more information here.

