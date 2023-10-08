13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

10/7: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

It’s fall y’all! Chilly air, a spooky breeze, and lots of rain next week.
10/7: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and patchy frost possible west of I-75. SUNDAY: AM sunshine, followed by PM clouds and an isolated shower. It’ll also be breezy with highs in the mid-50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing with lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost again possible west of I-75. MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-50s, plus a few PM showers possible. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny Wednesday, highs in the low 60s. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday, when highs will be in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Friday, breezy, and warmer with highs in the mid-60s. T-storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. A few showers are likely next Saturday with breezy and chilly conditions; highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
Police responded to the Weiler Homes Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
4 shot, including child, at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

Latest News

10/7: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
10/7: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
A mixed-bag of a forecast: some sunshine, some clouds, breezy, and a little bit of rain.
10/7: Erin’s Saturday Forecast
A mixed-bag of a forecast: some sunshine, some clouds, breezy, and a little bit of rain.
10/7: Erin's Saturday Forecast
A mixed-bag of a forecast: some sunshine, some clouds, a little bit of rain.
10/7: Erin's Saturday Forecast