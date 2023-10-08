10/7: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and patchy frost possible west of I-75. SUNDAY: AM sunshine, followed by PM clouds and an isolated shower. It’ll also be breezy with highs in the mid-50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing with lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost again possible west of I-75. MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-50s, plus a few PM showers possible. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny Wednesday, highs in the low 60s. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday, when highs will be in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Friday, breezy, and warmer with highs in the mid-60s. T-storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. A few showers are likely next Saturday with breezy and chilly conditions; highs in the mid-50s.

