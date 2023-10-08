13abc Marketplace
10/8: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Dry early on, then 2 rounds of rain later this week into the weekend.
10/8: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: Partial clearing with lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially north and west. MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 50s. It’ll also be breezy with a sprinkle or two possible. MONDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing with lows around 40. Again, patchy frost is possible north and west. TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with highs near 60. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Rain is likely from Wednesday evening into Thursday when it’ll be cloudy with highs around 60. Partly sunny and breezy Friday with highs back in the mid-60s. Rain and possibly some storms later Friday into Friday night. Occasional rain and breezy for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s both days.

