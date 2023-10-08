13abc Marketplace
10/8: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Patchy frost possible for next several mornings; breezy conditions with few isolated showers
Feeling and looking a whole lot like Fall with temperatures in the mid-50s and a northwesterly breeze.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today will be cool and breezy with intervals of sunshine and clouds. Some clouds have embedded showers, but these will have minimal impact on your Sunday plans. We have the chance for some patchy frost overnight the next three nights with overnight lows in the upper-30s. A drizzle cannot be ruled out Monday, but we remain dry with some lower level clouds and highs in the mid-50s. The greatest chance for showers (and even some thunderstorms) comes later this week, and current model data shows that this can impact your Friday night and early Saturday.

