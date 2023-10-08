13 Action News’ Weekend in Review
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
- Student removed from Anthony Wayne football game for allegedly bringing weapon
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A student was removed from the stadium during the Anthony Wayne versus Springfield football game Friday night for allegedly bringing a weapon inside.
- According to a letter sent to families of Anthony Wayne students, the Whitehouse Police Department was made aware of the student and removed them without incident.
- Officials with the Whitehouse Police Department say the student had a gun that “looked real” and several knives.
- Annual Zombie Crawl brings boost to Uptown Toledo
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a Halloween takeover at the Annual Zombie Crawl on Adams Street Saturday night.
- “We shut down the Village on Adams which is Adams Street between 11th and 21st Street,” said Village on Adams Secretary Daniel Ortiz. “The entire street is shut down for the night and the bars move their actual bar outside and we have entertainment up and down the street and folks come and dress up as zombies or any Halloween costume really.”
- For some, it’s a brand-new experience, for others, it’s a yearly tradition.
- TFRD opens investigation into Sunday morning house fire
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) are investigating a Sunday morning fire that damaged a home on Yates Street.
- TFRD responders arrived on the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday morning and say they were able to get the fire under control. Nobody was hurt and everyone got out of the home safely, according to the TFRD Batallion Chief.
- Officials say the fire began near an electrical panel, spreading into the attic and then throughout the house.
- Other Headlines
Social Content
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.